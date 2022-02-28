Yoshitsu Co Ltd’s Quiet Period To End on February 28th (NASDAQ:TKLF)

Yoshitsu’s (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, February 28th. Yoshitsu had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ TKLF opened at $2.30 on Monday. Yoshitsu has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
Yoshitsu Company Profile
