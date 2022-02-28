Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 21.4% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YELL opened at $9.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Yellow news, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

