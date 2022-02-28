Ye Jane Li Sells 13,450 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

