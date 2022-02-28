XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.36.

NYSE XPO opened at $71.75 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

