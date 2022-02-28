Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.

XNCR stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xencor by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 467,117 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Xencor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 193,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

