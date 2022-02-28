Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.
XNCR stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77.
In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xencor by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 467,117 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Xencor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 193,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor (Get Rating)
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
