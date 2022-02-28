Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NYSE WH opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

