Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and $3.13 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.43 or 0.00072987 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00035143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00108315 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

