WOWswap Market Cap Hits $3.31 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $55,503.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00015383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.65 or 0.06889277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,898.17 or 0.99971591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003101 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

