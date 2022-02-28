WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.