Whelan Financial Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. 314,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480,006. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

