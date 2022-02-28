Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 468,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

