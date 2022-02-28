Wells Fargo & Company Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $36.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. lowered their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Everbridge stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

