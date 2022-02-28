Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $115.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

