Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,005,921 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005,921 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.97% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -213.32 and a beta of 2.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

