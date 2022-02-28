Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365,018 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.20% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $28,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.48 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.