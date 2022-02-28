Wellington Management Group LLP Has $25.30 Million Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.88% of Sterling Construction worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 130,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sterling Construction by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 144,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $835.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Sterling Construction (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.