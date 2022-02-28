Wellington Management Group LLP Has $23.53 Million Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 7.15% of Verona Pharma worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,715,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

