Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533,597 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.51% of New Residential Investment worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NRZ stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

