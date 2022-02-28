Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 121,097 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 121,097 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.57% of Green Plains worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Green Plains by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Green Plains by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 11.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Green Plains by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of GPRE opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

