Wedbush Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

