Wedbush Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $330.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $400.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Zscaler stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

