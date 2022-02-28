Wedbush Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $140.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

