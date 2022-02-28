Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,503,000 after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,035,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263,220 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW opened at $267.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

