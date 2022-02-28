Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,987 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $305,383.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

