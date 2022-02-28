Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 119 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $145.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.13 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock worth $5,599,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

