Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

