Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,287 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

