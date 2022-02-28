Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

