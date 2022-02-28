WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 78,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,611. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.