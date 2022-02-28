WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,279 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 320,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,854.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,368 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.48. 447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

