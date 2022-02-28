Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 22.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,513,000 after buying an additional 365,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $124.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

