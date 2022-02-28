Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,704,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,500,312 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.03. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $376.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

