Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,552 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

MDRX opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

