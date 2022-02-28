Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of HVT opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $494.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

