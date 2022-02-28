Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of American Vanguard worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in American Vanguard by 227.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $2,796,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 443,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVD. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

