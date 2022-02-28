Voya Investment Management LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,259,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

HVT stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $494.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

