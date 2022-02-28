Voya Investment Management LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.39 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

