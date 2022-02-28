Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 22.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $54.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.