Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 96.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Certara by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Certara by 42.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Certara by 111.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after buying an additional 607,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

