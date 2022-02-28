Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,394 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 465,480 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after buying an additional 280,477 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,480,000 after purchasing an additional 202,056 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

MSGE opened at $78.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.