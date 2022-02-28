Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mitek Systems worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $666.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $51,143.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

