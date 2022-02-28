Voss Capital LLC Takes Position in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IN8bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

INAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

