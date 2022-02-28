Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

