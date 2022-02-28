Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,822 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,515. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
