Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PJT Partners worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE:PJT opened at $65.21 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

