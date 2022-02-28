Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $3.35 Million Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of ON24 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth $47,331,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at $20,910,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at $14,594,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 131.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 530,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE ONTF opened at $15.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $719.23 million and a P/E ratio of -84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $64.50.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ON24 Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.