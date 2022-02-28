Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 11,421 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at $12,190,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $250.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.14 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

