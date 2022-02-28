Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,632 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Pulmonx worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 277,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,164,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

