Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 549,682 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 43,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 794,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGC stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

