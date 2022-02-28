Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 340.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,117 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WOR opened at $57.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

